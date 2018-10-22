Stop circulating Luka video, North West police appeals

North West police today called on community members not to circulate a video on social media wherein two girls are seen forcefully undressing and revealing another girl’s breasts and genitals.

“The police in the province would like to urge members of the community to stop distributing the said video. Those who are doing that are not assisting with [the] investigation, but jeopardising it,” spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said.

In the shocking video, the two girls, dressed in school uniform, demanded to see her breasts and genitals, threatening to kill her.

She pleaded with them to forgive her, but they said they wanted to take video footage of her and said that they would not post it on social media as it was too long.

Mokgwabone said the two girls aged 18 and 19 were arrested on October 12, for sexual assault and assault common after the incident was reported at the Phokeng police station.

“They were granted R500 bail each upon appearance before the Bafokeng Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 15 October 2018. They will appear before the same court again on Thursday, 15 November 2018. Charges in terms Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Act, 2007 (Act No. 32 of 2007) are also being investigated.”

He said the police, Community Police Forum (CPF) members and an official from the Rustenburg family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit visited the school in Luka village on on October 18, to address pupils about sexual abuse and many other issues including distribution of pornographic material.

Investigation into the matter continues.

He advised community members to use social media platforms responsibly.

Meanwhile, Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD) said school governing bodies and ward committee members should be trained to fight teenage bullying at schools.

“Most members of the school governing body are idling and unemployed so F4SD calls on the government to train them to fight this. This will curb this untolerateable behaviour among the learners,” said party leader Mbahare Kekana.

– African News Agency (ANA)

