Western Cape schools to close on December 12

The Western Cape education department said today the 2018 academic year would end on 12 December, along with all other provinces.

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said: “The only schools that can close early are the small number of schools that have been selected as official NSC marking centres. This comprises of only nine schools out of over 1,500 in the province.”

“Therefore holidays will begin on the 12th of December 2018 for learners and the 14th of December for educators – making it a 199 and 203 day school year for learners and educators respectively.”

Hammond said if any schools had issued letters indicating that they were closing earlier than the said date, they were acting illegally.

“These schools were informed well in advance of the dates for the 2018 school year. The WCED provided planning guidelines in September 2017, in order for schools to plan their timetables accordingly for 2018.”

The WCED said internal examination dates were included in the planning calendar.

“This provides dates as to when schools can begin their examination processes. For example, the 2018 planning calendar indicates that internal examinations for schools offering grade 4-6 may not start their examinations before 19 November 2018. Schools can then decide when to administer their examinations after this date, taking into account the final dates of the end of the academic year.”

Hammond said schools would always need some time to mark examination papers, and to capture term results in order for the report cards to be released on time, however they had had ample opportunity to plan programmes of an academic or extra-mural nature for the last week of school.

“It must be noted that while the perception out there is that school holidays have been drastically cut, it is untrue.

“If we compare to last year, there were 197 school days. Therefore the amount of days that both learners and educators have for school holidays – remains relatively the same. The number of school days, both in 2018 and in 2019, remain the same.”

Hammond said the school timetable, as determined by the national department of basic education, was compulsory and all public schools (teachers and pupils) were legally obliged to adhere to it.

“Schools then re-open on the 9th of January 2019 for learners, for a 199-day school year.”

African News Agency (ANA)

