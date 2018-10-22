Western Cape social development supports thousands of weekend fire victims

Western Cape Social Development MEC Albert Fritz today conveyed condolences to the family of Sango Nqeneka who died in one of a number of blazes which ravaged informal settlements around Cape Town over the weekend, leaving thousands destitute.

Emergency services reported fires in Khayelitsha, Kosovo as well as Kayamandi in Stellenbosch.

“Particularly in Khayelitsha, where over 1,200 individuals have lost their homes, this department has deployed social workers who have provided counselling to those affected by the death of their loved one and the loss of their homes,” said Fritz in a statement.

“Additionally, this department will continue to monitor the provision of humanitarian relief to those affected as provided by Sassa or as available through donations.”

Fritz further called on the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) to reevaluate their disaster management supply chain, stating that it should be noted that in each fire, there have been complaints about the agency’s ability to provide disaster relief.

“I call on Sassa to reevaluate their disaster management supply chain. It is essential that as we go into a new fire season, that Sassa does not abandon the most vulnerable in society.”

He also commended the City of Cape Town’s disaster and risk management team, in collaboration with the department of human settlements, for their work in documenting and assisting the affected.

“The fire season has begun and I call on all residents to be cautious when using open fires and paraffin. Density population and the number of flammable materials within informal settlements make homes particularly vulnerable to the spread of fires. As communities, our priority must be the prevention of fires,” Fritz added.

– African News Agency (ANA)

