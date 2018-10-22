Cape Town dam levels down slightly

Dam levels in Cape Town were slightly down today following hot and windy weather conditions in the Mother City over the last week, the City of Cape Town said.

“Dam levels have declined slightly by 0,4% over the last week to 75,6 % of storage capacity,” the metro said in a statement.

The amount of water consumed by Capetonians was also down from 563 million litres per day to 556 million litres.

The City said the 500 million litre per day water usage limit would remain in place as the national department of water and sanitation had yet to announce whether the cap would be reduced.

Level five water restrictions, which limits water use to 70 litres per person per day, will remain in place.

– African News Agency (ANA)

