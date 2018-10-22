Western Cape Education MEC ‘wishes matriculants luck’

The Western Cape MEC for education Debbie Schäfer wished the 2018 matriculants luck for their National Senior Certificate examinations (NCS), with most beginning to write on Tuesday.

“I wish them all the best of luck for this final leg of their school career and am positive that they will do both themselves and this province proud,” Schafer said in a statement on Monday.

“For the majority of our NSC candidates, Tuesday marks the start of the 2018 NSC examination period with many candidates across the Western Cape writing their first NSC examination – English Home Language, English First Additional Language, and English Second Additional Language.”

Schafer said this year 53,759 full-time candidates and 12,433 part-time candidates would be writing the NSC exams.

“The marking of the examinations will take place from around the 30 November 2018 to 14 December 2018. The WCED has appointed 3,035 markers in total, of which 64 are Chief Markers, 63 Internal Moderators, 64 Deputy Chief Markers and 420 Senior Markers.”

The MEC said the much-anticipated results of the NSC exams were expected to be announced on January 5, 2019, by national minister Angie Motshekga, while schools and candidates would receive their results on January 6.

“We encourage all our candidates for the 2018 NSC examinations to stay focused and to put in the hard work required to prepare for the remainder of the examinations. I have every confidence in our matrics who have worked hard throughout the school year.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.