WATCH: Chaos unfolds as CUT students shut down campus

Chaos at the Central University of Technology (CUT) on Monday as SASCO members demand a date for the SRC Elections from CUT Management. The SRC elections were supposed to be held at an earlier date, but were postponed indefinitely, reports Bloemfontein Courant.

The situation on campus is tense, with students saying this is a CUT strike and not a political one between SASCO and EFF. The students say they are waiting for management to address them.

ALSO READ: Two police officers arrested for murdering TUT student

The situation right noe at Central University of Technology pic.twitter.com/lARzh1uT2o — Thabiso (@Redhiphopmonk2) October 22, 2018

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.