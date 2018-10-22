WATCH: Couple allegedly assaulted by Mbombela police

Two local traffic officers are currently under investigation following the alleged assault on a husband and wife in Valencia on Friday, reports Lowvelder.

“How would you feel when somebody assaults your wife, while you helplessly look on?” Mahmoud Khedr said as he recalled the event of that morning.

He was on his way to take his father to home affairs to get his visa when he was pulled over by two officials.

“I checked in the glove compartment when I realised that I had left my licence in my other vehicle,” he said.

As he wasn’t far from home, he offered to walk home to go fetch it. But one of the officers, who cannot be named as no arrests have been made, allegedly prevented him from doing so.

“I suspect they wanted a bribe which I wasn’t willing to pay. They then started swearing at me and resorted to violence. They kicked me so hard that I need to use a crutch to walk,” he said. “They kept on telling me that they aren’t scared of me. I repeatedly told them to just give me a fine and let me go. I even offered that my father, who has an international licence, drive the car, but they also refused,” he said. “I would’ve paid a R5,000 fine to avoid this harrowing experience. I still can’t work or sleep, without thinking about it.” He phoned his wife and asked her to bring him his licence to try and solve the issue and when on her way home she passed the scene and stopped as she saw what was allegedly happening. “She asked them what was going on and they started pushing her too,” Khedr claims. They allegedly told her not to tell them how to do their job. “I have been a citizen of this country for more than 20 years before moving from Cairo, and I have always been on the right side of the law. My wife and I didn’t deserve this,” he said, while highly condemning the men’s alleged behaviour. “I was treated like a criminal,” he said. Nelspruit police spokesman Zandile Qgawa confirmed that a case of common assault is being invested, but said no arrests had been made.

