Second witness to take the stand in Omotoso trial

The state is expected to call its next witness to the stand on day 7 of the Timothy Omotoso trial at the Port Elizabeth High court on Monday.

Accused number two and three Lusanda Solani, 36, and Zukiswa Sitho, 28, arrived at the court a bit late after it was highlighted that they were being intimidated.

Their defence Peter Dauberman told the court that his clients, supporters, and those close to him were being intimidated.

“A dangerous precedent is being set here,” he said and asked Judge Mandela Makaula for his clients to receive a fair trial.

Daubermann detailed how he was chased to his vehicle on Wednesday by a mob chanting that he must abandon the case. Dauberman also said Omotoso’s wife Taiwo was drenched in water after court last week when she came to support Omotoso, a clear indication of intimidation.

He asked the court for a way forward. Daubermann has made it clear that he believes his clients will not receive a fair trial and asked counsel for a solution. He has asked that Makaula recuse himself.

Judge Mandela Makula said a solution should have been found before the start of the trial between the two parties.

The court has been adjourned for a few minutes to find a way forward.

Two men have just been removed from the Port Elizabeth high court by security officials and metro police. It is unclear the reasons why they were forcefully removed #OmotosoTrial #TimothyOmotoso @HeraldPE pic.twitter.com/MK57VQxKhR — Devon Koen (@Sparkey13) October 22, 2018

ANC Women’s League leader Minister Bathabile Dlamini, Communication Minister Nomvula Mokonyane, Eastern Cape Premier Phumulo Masualle, and singer and activist Simphiwe Dana are in court A to support the unnamed witness who is still to take the stand.

Omotoso who usually interacted with the media when he entered the courtroom, kept to himself.

Members of the metro police and the ANCWL are outside the court.

The women’s league is expected to address the media at 1pm.

Omotoso and his co-accused are facing rape and human trafficking charges.

Cheryl Zondi was the first witness to take that stand against Omotoso and his co-accused last week.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.