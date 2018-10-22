Three men in North West court for stolen pipes, bribery

Three men arrested in connection with possession of suspected stolen pipes and bribery are due to appear in the Brits Magistrate’s Court on Monday, North West police said.

Captain Aafje Botma said they were arrested on Friday after police received information about two vehicles loaded with pipes allegedly stolen from one of the local mines.

“The vehicles, a white Toyota LDV and a white Toyota Dyna truck, were stopped to be searched. During the search, the vehicles were found loaded with HDPE pipes. Both drivers, aged 26 and 28, were arrested for possession of suspected stolen goods,” she said.

“One of the drivers called his brother in Katlehong, Gauteng province and asked him to come to the scene. On arrival, the suspect’s brother, aged 50, attempted to bribe the police with R800. He was arrested for bribery,” Botma said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.