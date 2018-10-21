Limpopo cops condemn mob, domestic violence killings

Limpopo South African Police Service (SAPS) commissioner Lt-Gen Nneke Ledwaba on Sunday again condemned the ongoing mob attacks and domestic violence-related killings still prevalent in some parts of the province.

This condemnation followed an incident in the Seshego policing area at Polokwane on Saturday, spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

“It is alleged that a 30-year-old man attacked and chopped his wife and a one-year-old child with an unknown sharp instrument at Seshego Zone 6 before he fled the scene.”

The victims were taken to hospital for medical treatment by members of the community, but the woman died on the way and the child was still recuperating in hospital after being seriously wounded.

“Instead of calling the police, members of the community mobilised themselves and hunted down the suspect until they caught him and assaulted him with various objects to death,” Ngoepe said.

Police were eventually summoned to the scene and started with the initial investigations and a search for the people involved in killing the suspect.

“The motive behind the incident where a woman and child were chopped is not clear at this stage, but domestic violence may not be ruled out. Two cases of murder and attempted murder were opened. The suspects in the mob killing are still unknown and there is no arrest,” Ngoepe said.

Ledwaba advised and encouraged members of the community to seek assistance from the local authorities when they faced domestic violence-related problems. This would help avoid such incidents in which women and children were victimised and killed.

“[And] Community members must stop the tendency of taking the law in their hands and those who are still participating in this irresponsible acts will be dealt with accordingly and without compromise,” Ledwaba said.

Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the group involved in the killing of the suspect should contact Brigadier Lucas Hlako on 082-443-8907, or the crime stop number 08600-10111 or the crime line SMS 32211.

– African News Agency (ANA)