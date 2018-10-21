 
menu
South Africa 21.10.2018 05:33 pm

Bloody Pretoria brawl ends with man shot in eye, two arrested

ANA
Photo: Pixabay

Photo: Pixabay

The wounded man was taken to Kalafong Hospital, and the third suspect is still on the run after an argument while drinking escalated.

South African Police Service (SAPS) officers in Laudium, southwest of Pretoria have arrested two men and recovered three firearms, two of them unlicensed, after another man was seriously wounded when he was shot in the eye following a brawl between two groups, Gauteng police said on Sunday.

“It’s alleged by the complainant [the wounded man] that he and a group of his friends were sitting and drinking when an argument ensued. The complainant confirmed that he physically assaulted one of the suspects before the argument escalated into a full-blown physical brawl,” police spokesperson Constable Mandlakayise Zwane said.

“It is alleged that the three suspects retreated from the fight as they were outnumbered, but later returned to the scene carrying pistols. It’s further alleged that the three suspects began shooting randomly and ended up shooting the complainant in the eye.”

The wounded man was taken to Kalafong Hospital. “Two of the three gun-toting suspects were arrested at Kalafong Hospital. The third suspect was able to evade the police and he’s still on the run,” said Zwane.

Two pistols and a revolver were recovered on the scene. “Two of the three mentioned firearms are unlicensed and one is licensed, and it’s believed to belong to the third suspect who’s currently on the run. The two detained suspects are 26 and 36 years old,” said Zwane.

The two arrested suspects would be charged with attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearms, and are due to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court soon, he said.

SAPS in Laudium appealed to members of the community to come forward with information to help them arrest the the third suspect by calling Crime Line on 08600-10111.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
Ivory Park taxi queue marshal shot and killed 20.10.2018
Rain and hail hits Pretoria hard 20.10.2018
Woman shot at Witpoortjie Pick n Pay 18.10.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.