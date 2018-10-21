Gauteng Shutdown Committee remains ‘cautiously optimistic’ after engaging with Makhura

The Gauteng Shutdown Coordinating Committee (GSCC) has called on “all African communities of Bantu-Nguni descent” to join them in taking their actions to South Africa’s economic powerhouses, and not by demonstrating in their communities.

They have also changed their name to the South African Shutdown Coordinating Committee (SASCC), which will be used in future protests. The GSCC is determined to orchestrate a national, strategic shutdown.

ALSO READ: Cele’s Westbury effort too little, too late as shutdown set to go ahead

A meeting which took place on Saturday and engaged with 24 communities on “the identity question.” This implies seeing so-called coloured people as “uncultured and without leadership”, they explained, more disappointingly so in post apartheid South Africa.

“It is abundantly clear our people suffered almost irreparable damage if we consider the different narratives regarding the First Nation People, also classified Coloured. The reality is that we must have endless talks and education to fill the cultural gaps amongst ourselves,” the statement read.

The committee organised an event called Blood Friday earlier this month, which was preceded by a march to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) to hand over a letter of demand. The march was to get a “respectable response” from President Cyril Ramaphosa and his cabinet regarding what they believe is the targeted economic exclusion of their people.

ALSO READ: ‘So-called coloured’ protesters target Gauteng premier, JSE with Blood Friday shutdown

Since the march, the committee received a response from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) on Friday, which they will analyse and provide feedback for in due course, they said.

The GSCC further elaborated on a programme called ‘Judgement Day of the Economy’, which they describe as putting an end to the uncontested “economic rape” experienced by First Nation People, a term used by the committee instead of the rejected and incorrectly-labelled term coloured.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has reportedly offered the GSCC “a respectable audience” since delivering their letter of demand. Makhura also met with a delegation of GSCC executives on Friday, in which it was concluded that “there remains little to no trust between the community and the government.” The GSCC surmised that the “trust deficit” can only be restored if government response to “the myriad of issues … over twenty-four years.”

The GSCC’s Anthony Phillip Williams has previously accused the ANC of developing “a new plan of racial categorisation that perpetuates racism”.

There were, however, positive aspects for the GSCC to take away after meeting with Makhura, notably a more significant representation of First Nation People in the provincial economy and social development. “We have always asked for an inclusive society where the true empowerment and identity of the classified Coloured People is restored.”

In addition, Makhura has committed to bringing his “team of MEC’s and HOD’s” on the last day of the GSCC’s Leadership Summit , “so we can forge a Collective Compact of Delivering to our People,” they explained.

The committee remains “cautiously optimistic”, saying that other Premiers in the country must follow suit in order for the movement to manifest. “We are fully aware that the national elections will be in about six months from now and politicians make various promises. Notwithstanding, our People’s neglect will not go unnoticed anymore, irrespective of who makes up the new government. The future of our community is in our collective efforts.”

“A new path is now under construction for the real freedom of our People,” the statement concluded.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.