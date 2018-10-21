 
menu
South Africa 21.10.2018 11:23 am

Hiker rescued after falling while hiking in Cape Town

ANA
Picture: ER24.

Picture: ER24.

Rescue workers hiked for an hour-and-a-half to get to the patient’s location along the trail.

A 39-year-old man has been rescued after he was seriously injured when he lost his footing in a river on a hiking path in Du Toitskloof Pass north of Cape Town on Saturday afternoon, paramedics said.

Rescue workers hiked for an hour-and-a-half to get to the patient’s location along the trail, ER24 spokeswoman Ineke van Huyssteen said on Sunday.

“Once there, paramedics assessed the man and found that he had sustained serious injuries to his ankle.”

After the man had been treated and stabilised at the bottom of the gorge he was brought to the top of the gorge by rescue technicians using specialised equipment. The hike up took almost three hours. Once at the top, ER24 transported the man to hospital for further medical care, Van Huyssteen said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Western Cape government says it received mostly clean audits 12.10.2018
DA’s Alan Winde blames ANC for Cape Town’s Metrorail woes 2.10.2018
Maimane blames ANC for Western Cape crime, police shortage 29.9.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.