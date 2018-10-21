Hiker rescued after falling while hiking in Cape Town

A 39-year-old man has been rescued after he was seriously injured when he lost his footing in a river on a hiking path in Du Toitskloof Pass north of Cape Town on Saturday afternoon, paramedics said.

Rescue workers hiked for an hour-and-a-half to get to the patient’s location along the trail, ER24 spokeswoman Ineke van Huyssteen said on Sunday.

“Once there, paramedics assessed the man and found that he had sustained serious injuries to his ankle.”

After the man had been treated and stabilised at the bottom of the gorge he was brought to the top of the gorge by rescue technicians using specialised equipment. The hike up took almost three hours. Once at the top, ER24 transported the man to hospital for further medical care, Van Huyssteen said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

