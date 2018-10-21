Four dead in Durban water tanker crash

Two men and two women died when a water tanker truck veered out of control and crashed in Durban on Saturday night, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 paramedics responded just after 9pm to reports of a serious crash on the Curnick Ndlovu highway in Inanda, Durban, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said on Sunday.

Reports from the scene indicated that the driver of a heavy water tanker truck lost control of the vehicle and crashed.

“The adult occupants of the truck, two males and two females, were trapped in the wreckage and Ethekwini Fire and Rescue Services had to use the jaws-of-life to free them. The patients were assessed by advanced life support paramedics and were found to have no signs of life and sadly declared deceased. All necessary authorities were on the scene to investigate,” Herbst said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

