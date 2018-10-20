 
South Africa 20.10.2018 08:39 pm

Two children buried more than eight months after being kidnapped and murdered

ANA
The children's deaths were mourned in Mpumalanga on Saturday. Image: ANA/Balise Mabona

Four men have been charged with kidnapping and murder after two children, one with albinism, were abducted and later found murdered in January.

Two children, one a 13-year-old girl with albinism, who were kidnapped from their home in Hlalanikahle in Mpumalanga and later found murdered, were buried at a local cemetery on Saturday.

The funeral service was held inside a packed hall at the headquarters of the Emalahleni local municipality in eMalahleni, with the crowd estimated to be about 5 000.

Gabisile Shabane’s mother Anna (sitting second from right) is consoled by other family members during the funeral service inside a hall at eMalahleni in Mpumalanga. Image: ANA/Balise Mabona

Addressing the mourners, Mpumalanga co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Speedy Mashilo applauded police for arresting four men in connection with the kidnapping and murder. He said the South African government was working with its eSwatini counterpart to extradite a fifth man to face the same charges.

Mourners at the funeral service of Gabisile Shabane and Nkosikhona Ngwenya in eMalahleni in Mpumalanga. Image: ANA/Balise Mabona

“The justice department will help us to get justice. No docket will disappear. We have scanned all of them. Even if you can use muti to make them disappear, they will not disappear. As the state, we have found witnesses for this case,” Mashilo said.

Two organisations fighting for the rights of people with albinism on Saturday appealed to members of the public to protect and treat albinos like any other people.

Ntando Gweleza of Beauty By Nature organisation said he struggled to get a job because of his albinism. He was addressing about 5000 mourners in Emalahleni in Mpumalanga during the funeral service of Gabisile Shabane, a 13-year-old girl with albinism who was kidnapped in January along with another child from their home in Hlalanikahle before they were later found murdered.

“Albinism is not a curse. Some people spit on the ground when they see us,” said Gweleza. “When I went for an interview for my job I was asked three times immediately after I entered the interview room whether the CV I submitted was really mine. We are also people and we were created by God,” he said.

The two children were kidnapped on the night of January 28, allegedly by three men who entered the house through a broken window. Gabisile Shabane’s headless body was found buried in a shallow grave in Cullinan, east of Pretoria in the third week of February.

The body of 15-year-old Nkosikhona Ngwenya was found on the side of the N4 freeway in Mpumalanga in the same week. Traditional healer Thokozani Msibi, Brilliant Mkhize, Themba Thubane, and Knowledge Mhlanga were later arrested and charged with kidnapping and murder.

Thokozani Msibi (first from left), Brilliant Mkhize, Themba Thubane and Knowledge Mhlanag inside the dock in the Witbank Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga. File photo: ANA Reporter

All the accused were denied bail by the Witbank Magistrate’s Court early this year and the case was postponed on October 11 for trial on August 19 next year in the Delmas High Court. The Shabane family had to wait for DNA test results on Gabisile’s body before they could bury the children.

 – African News Agency (ANA)

