MEC Makupula remembered for his passion for education

The Eastern Cape education department will continue with the “upward trajectory it achieved” under former education MEC Mandla Makupula, premier Phumulo Masualle said on Saturday.

Makupula would be remembered for helping the province turnaround the crisis-riddled department, Masualle told mourners at Makupula’s official provincial funeral at the Abbotsford Christian Centre in East London. Makupula died on October 7 after long illness.

Masualle said he had come under severe pressure to fire Makupula as education MEC. “So many times we had to answer to this question, why do you keep this man? Because he is no more. We got to say why he was kept there. He was kept there because he had attributes and qualities that were most needed in the education portfolio at that time,” said Masualle.

Continually sacking education MECs yielded nothing and he chose someone who was prepared to build. “He had a backbone, unlike someone who is swayed to every direction. He had certainty of what needed to be done and he knew how to go about it,” said Masualle.

Makupula was “incorruptible”, because he had never been found in “dark corners where corrupt deals are done”. “Some of us sometimes get accused at times for meddling with tenders. You find that a group of people that have received a tender accompanied with a rumour that they are fronting for some. We never heard such rumours about him,” Masualle said.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga urged the Eastern Cape government to keep the momentum going on what Makupula had built. Makupula had enjoyed everything to do with education. “He was a teacher to the core. He was a true gentleman. He served with integrity and ethical leadership,” Motshekga said.

Makupula would be remembered for his passion for education and putting the interests of the poor and working class children first, she said.

Transport Minister Blade Nzimande said Makupula had been part of the young generation that had built the South African Communist Party after its unbanning. Makupula had died at the time the African National Congress and its alliance partners were building to regain the confidence of the people.

“We were on the verge of becoming a mafia state; the state of corruption and greed led by people who wanted to use it for the advancement of their families. Once we told them that it is wrong they declared us their enemies,” Nzimande said.

He praised Makupula for not being “that type of politician”, but a patriot who put his country first. “He died with his boots on, rebuilding this country in the most difficult time,” Nzimande said.

