South Africa 20.10.2018 04:21 pm

KZN teacher gunned down on her way to school

Zimasa Mgwili
Pupils, teachers and police at the scene where a teacher was shot dead last week.

The killers apparently waited in the thick of a nearby bush to corner the teacher until she drove past, after which they opened fire.

Pupils and staff at an Oshabeni high school were left shocked and traumatised by the murder of a teacher last Wednesday, reports South Coast Herald.

The 50-year-old teacher had reportedly been driving to school when she was shot and killed.

It is believed the gunmen had first gone to the school in the early hours of the morning.

ALSO READ: Fatally stabbed North West teacher named as Gadimang Costa Mokolobate

They asked pupils where the woman was, and left when they realised she was not yet at school.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerald Mfeka said the killers apparently waited in the nearby bush.

A forensic team removes the body.

“They blocked the road with large stones and, as the teacher tried to make a U-turn, she was shot several times in the head and chest.”

The car in which the teacher had been travelling.

She died at the scene.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage, and investigations continue. 

