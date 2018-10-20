KZN teacher gunned down on her way to school

Pupils and staff at an Oshabeni high school were left shocked and traumatised by the murder of a teacher last Wednesday, reports South Coast Herald.

The 50-year-old teacher had reportedly been driving to school when she was shot and killed.

It is believed the gunmen had first gone to the school in the early hours of the morning.

They asked pupils where the woman was, and left when they realised she was not yet at school.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerald Mfeka said the killers apparently waited in the nearby bush.

“They blocked the road with large stones and, as the teacher tried to make a U-turn, she was shot several times in the head and chest.”

She died at the scene.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage, and investigations continue.

