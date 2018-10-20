Durban child rapist handed two life sentences

Durban resident Wayne Robert Parkes, 49, has been convicted and sentenced in the Durban Regional Court on Friday to two terms of life imprisonment and 10 years imprisonment for sexually violating a then six-year-old child in November 2016, KwaZulu-Natal police said.

“The accused raped a child on two different occasions at his home in Bluff. He also took photographs of a child and circulated them,” Captain Nqobile Gwala said on Saturday.

Detectives from the provincial family violence, child protection, and sexual offences unit (FCS) arrested him and seized his cellphone and other items following an intelligence-led investigation.

Investigations revealed that a child was raped and a case of rape was opened at Brighton Beach police station. Parkes was held in custody from the time of his arrest until sentencing.

FCS officers “took a well-investigated docket to court which led to the successful prosecution”.

Parkes was sentenced to two terms of life imprisonment for rape and 10 years imprisonment for possession and creation of 3 287 items of child pornography, Gwala said.

– African News Agency (ANA)