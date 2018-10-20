Nzimande calls for shutdown of churches that ‘abuse women’

Transport Minister Blade Nzimande on Saturday called for churches “abusing women” to be shut down.

Some churches have come under scrutiny with the current trial of Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso in the Port Elizabeth High Court. Omotoso faces charges including human trafficking, sexual assault, and rape.

Speaking at the official provincial funeral of former Eastern Cape education MEC Mandla Makupula at the Christian Abbotsford Centre in East London, Nzimande said, “Christianity and the beliefs of our people must not be used to serve a perverse agenda. Violence against women is something that we should all face up to.”

Nzimande called on the religious fraternity to monitor the conduct of all churches.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said teachers sleeping with school pupils were committing rape. “Any sex between an educator and a minor is rape; there’s no two ways about it.”

– African News Agency (ANA)