Transport operators could face criminal charges, says RTMC following Limpopo crash

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has warned all transport operators that they could face severe consequences, including criminal charges, if they continue to ignore duties imposed on them by transport regulations.

“Regulations impose duties on the operators to exercise control over their vehicles and drivers while on public roads. This includes the responsibility to ensure that vehicles are in a roadworthy state and drivers are fit and proper to operate those vehicles,” RTMC spokesman Simon Zwane said on Saturday.

Failure to execute these responsibilities could result in the cancellation of operator permits with severe consequences for businesses concerned. Vehicles could also be impounded and prevented from continuing their journeys until all defects had been repaired. Criminal charges could be imposed where fatal crashes were involved, he said.

This warning followed a spate of major road crashes since the beginning of the year involving trucks and buses. In the most devastating of these crashes 27 people died in a multi-vehicle collision on Friday, Zwane said

An estimated 91 people had died while 275 were injured in major collisions involving trucks and buses throughout the country since the beginning of the year.

Failing to keep the vehicles under control, driving in the face of oncoming traffic, driving at excessive speed, and failing to keep a proper lookout had been identified as some of the human factors that contributed to the majority of these crashes. Mechanical failures and road conditions contributed to a very small number of the crashes.

“The RTMC would like to send heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of people who died in the Friday collision and wish a speedy recovery to the injured. The RTMC will be working with the SAPS [South African Police Service] and other law enforcement authorities to determine the cause of the crash,” Zwane said.

Earlier, Limpopo police said 27 people, including two children, died when a truck collided with four motor vehicles in Mookgopong outside Modimolle on Friday.

Spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the truck, carrying cement, was travelling along the N1 southbound when the crash happened.

”Today [Friday] at about 2.30pm a truck travelling along the N1 south lost control onto the other lane facing the oncoming traffic. It collided with four motor vehicles, including a 22-seater Mercedes Benz bus and a Nissan NP200 which caught fire on impact. Police investigations continue.”

The process of identifying the deceased was underway. Four people survived the accident and were being treated for injuries in hospitals, Ngoepe said.

