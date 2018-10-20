 
South Africa 20.10.2018 11:22 am

One killed, two injured in Mpumalanga car crash

ANA
Image: Netcare 911

A car veered off the N4 and rolled in Mpumalanga in the early hours of Saturday morning.

One person was killed and two others were seriously injured when a car veered off the N4 and rolled at Halls Gateway in Nelspruit in Mpumalanga in the early hours of Saturday morning paramedics said.

When ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene soon after midnight, they found one person lying in the road and two others inside the car, ER24 spokeswoman Ineke van Huyssteen said.

“The person lying in the road sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene by paramedics. The two in the vehicle sustained serious injuries.”

ER24, as well as another medical service on the scene, transported the patients to hospital for further medical care. The circumstances surrounding the accident were not yet known, but police were on the scene for further investigations, she said.

