 
menu
South Africa 20.10.2018 09:55 am

Dlamini-Zuma to deliver eulogy at special official funeral of Eric Mtshali – presidency

ANA
Eric 'Stalin' Mtshali. Picture: ANA.

Eric 'Stalin' Mtshali. Picture: ANA.

Mtshali died at a Durban hospital last Friday at the age of 84 after a short illness.

Minister in the Presidency responsible for Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma will deliver the eulogy at the special official funeral of liberation struggle stalwart Eric “Stalin” Mtshali on Sunday, the presidency said.

Mtshali died at a Durban hospital last Friday at the age of 84 after a short illness.

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the funeral a special official funeral category one and instructed that the national flag fly at half-mast at all flag stations countrywide and at South African diplomatic missions abroad until the evening of October 21, the presidency said in a statement on Saturday.

A recipient of the National Order of Mendi for Bravery, in silver, Mtshali was a long-standing member of the South African Communist Party and the African National Congress.

“Fondly known as ‘Stalin’, the late Mr Mtshali was a founding member of the military wing of the ANC, Umkhonto We Sizwe (MK). The special official funeral will take place tomorrow, Sunday 21 October 2018, at the Sugar Ray Stadium in Clermont near Durban,” the presidency said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Chaos on Beyers as Zandspruit protest action enters second day 16.10.2018
Parliament mourns death of freedom fighter Eric Mtshali 13.10.2018
Struggle stalwart Eric ‘Stalin’ Mtshali dies 12.10.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.