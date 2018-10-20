Seventeen injured in minibus taxi, bakkie crash on East Rand

Seventeen people were injured when a minibus taxi and a bakkie collided at the Kliprivier Drive and Andries Road intersection in Brackendowns in Alberton, Ekurhuleni on Friday night, paramedics said.

When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene they found two people trapped in the minibus taxi, ER24 spokeswoman Ineke van Huyssteen said.

“Patients were also found walking around at the scene. The fire brigade had to use the jaws-of-life to extricate the two trapped patients. They were both found to have sustained serious injuries. One of the seriously injured was airlifted by medical helicopter to hospital for further medical care.”

Fifteen other people were found to have sustained minor to moderate injuries. The occupants of the bakkie were not injured. ER24, as well as various other medical services on the scene, transported the patients to hospital for further medical care. The cause of the crash was not yet known, Van Huyssteen said.

