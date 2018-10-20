 
South Africa 20.10.2018 08:27 am

One killed, three injured in multiple vehicle collision near Potchefstroom

ANA
Picture: ER24.

Several vehicles collided on the N12 between Potchefstroom in the North West and Fochville in Gauteng on Friday afternoon.

A man, believed to be in his 30s, was killed and three other people sustained injuries ranging from moderate to serious when several vehicles collided on the N12 between Potchefstroom in the North West and Fochville in Gauteng on Friday afternoon, paramedics said.

When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene they found a vehicle on its side in the road. Three more vehicles were also found at the scene, ER24 spokeswoman Ineke van Huyssteen said.

“Upon further assessment, paramedics found two people inside of the vehicle lying on its side. Unfortunately, a man had sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene by paramedics. The other patient sustained moderate injuries.”

One other person was found to have sustained serious injuries and another sustained moderate injuries. ER24, as well as other medical services on the scene, transported the patients to hospital for further medical care. The exact circumstances surrounding the accident were not known, Van Huyssteen said.

