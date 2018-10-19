Mantashe addresses issues in platinum, coal mining industry

Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe today said that he was working with the mining industry to create demand for platinum in a bid to attract more investment to the South African economy.

“We are working together with the sector to explore ways of creating more demand for this metal, because I am of the view that platinum has great prospects for growth,” Mantashe said.

“The importance of working together cannot be overstated. It is after all in our collective interest to ensure that the industry takes its rightful place in the economy, and that South Africa remains a preferred investment destination for mining.”

Mantashe met with the executive of the Minerals Council and chief executives in the coal and platinum sectors this afternoon, and was briefed on the challenges faced by companies in these sectors, and to work on finding solutions for the long-term sustainability of the mining industry.

This is part of Mantashe’s ongoing engagements with the industry, to ensure that it was stable, transforming, competitive and continues to make a positive contribution to the gross domestic product (GDP) and employment creation.

South Africa accounts for 87 percent of the world’s known platinum reserves and is the industry’s second-largest generator of revenue.

Mantashe also said that he was equally actively engaged in addressing issues that were emerging in the coal sector.

“Coal remains a key commodity and is currently leading in terms of revenue generation. It is therefore critical that we proactively and continuously engage to address any issues emerging in the sector,” Mantashe said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

