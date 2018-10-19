UAE’s Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan to visit SA

The United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan is set to visit South Africa, the UAE Embassy in South Africa said today.

This year, South Africa and the UAE commemorate the 100th anniversary of their great leaders, the late Sheikh Zayed and late former South African president Nelson Mandela — both leaders who stood for the common ideals of freedom, justice and universal peace.

“Such a strong friendship stemmed from a mutual recognition of shared values, treasured within the people of both nations by two great leaders as a guiding light forward. Today, economic and commercial interests between the UAE and South Africa run deep, enabling both countries to capitalise on common interests across numerous fields,” the UAE Embassy in South Africa said.

The two countries have built a strong relationship that has been ongoing since the establishment of their diplomatic ties in 1994, with a journey that has brought their people together.

In 1995, the UAE’s late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, honoured Mandela, with the Zayed Medal to celebrate his historic visit to Abu Dhabi.

“Together we have developed a well-integrated import and export market that continues to expand. As a result, this has enabled our governments to boost bilateral trade by an impressive 29 percent, from USD 3 billion in 2016 to USD 3.9 billion in 2017,” Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said in the statement.

In July, the UAE hosted South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, where the UAE pledged USD 10 billion for investments which focus on numerous sectors such as tourism and mining.

“Such an announcement creates a new milestone within our long-standing relationship and comes as a token of the UAE’s confidence in the resilience and strength of the South African economy. The growing people-to-people ties between our countries are supported by a vibrant aviation sector with a total of 63 direct weekly flights operated by UAE airlines to South Africa,” Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said.

“This represents an excellent launching pad to ease the facilitation of business and development. More prominently, this shall increase the number of Emirati tourists travelling to South Africa, which in 2017, was approximately 2500. Furthermore, we have around 20,000 South Africans who call the UAE their home, while almost 80,000 visited our country in 2017.”

Beyond the two countries mutual economic and commercial interests, they also share common international concerns, in which the UAE values South Africa’s support and positive engagement in favour of international peace and security.

“The UAE holds its relationship with South Africa dearly and remains keen on investing and exploring possibilities, not only to strengthen bilateral relationships but also to promote and continue the development and prosperity of both our nations. From this strong bond, we look forward to celebrating our common and mutual achievements to the benefit of our people, reaming confident that our two nations will align closer on both domestic and international matters,” said His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

– African News Agency (ANA)

