Crime intelligence burglaries in KZN raise concern

KwaZulu-Natal officials today expressed concern over the repeated break-ins at the South African Police Service (SAPS) crime intelligence unit offices in Pietermaritzburg.

Electronic equipment was stolen when the unit’s offices were broken into five times over the past few weeks.

Pietermaritzburg Central Police spokesperson Captain Khosi Khonjelwayo confirmed the break-ins and said an investigation was under way to find the criminals.

Safety and Community Liaison Portfolio Committee Chairperson Bheki Ntuli said the break-ins should be attended to urgently.

“This is an extremely worrying development because it is regarding the police. It makes you wonder that if there are several break-ins at police premises what about ordinary citizens who look up to the police for safety and security. Something needs to be done about this,” said Ntuli.

He said the break-ins revealed some weak links in the provincial police and said that if they were not attended to, it could put the province’s citizens at risk. Ntuli said he raised the shortcomings in the police with Police Minister Bheki Cele and provincial police chiefs.

Democratic Alliance spokesperson on Safety Dr. Rishigen Viranna said the burglaries showed the extent of the crisis in the police in the province and country.

“The police service needs all the assistance it can get so that it can be useful and provide the kind of service that all of us deserve. They need assistance in terms of skills and adequate resources so that they are able to perform the tasks,” said Viranna.

He said it was worrying that the ransacking of crime intelligence offices were taking place with festive season approaching and urged citizens to be extra vigilant to remain safe.

– African News Agency (ANA)

