 
menu
South Africa 19.10.2018 07:21 pm

Alleged gun dealer granted bail at North West court

ANA
Firearms seized in a police rain on a house in Kanana near Klerksdorp, North West. Picture: Supplied

Firearms seized in a police rain on a house in Kanana near Klerksdorp, North West. Picture: Supplied

The man was arrested after the police received a tip-off that he was dealing in firearms.

A 32-year-old man, arrested in connection with illegal possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, was granted bail at the Orkney Magistrate’s Court, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks) said today.

Spokesperson Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso said David Mogori was released on R500 bail on Thursday, and his case postponed to November 21 for investigation.

He was arrested after the police received a tip-off that he was dealing in firearms.

“The Hawks raided a house in Kanana following a tip-off alleging that the man residing there is a firearms dealer.

“During the search, two pistols, a shotgun, a gas gun, and ammunition were found stashed away in the suspect’s bedroom. All the exhibits were subsequently seized,” Rikhotso said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Tswhwane metro cops bust for taking bribe from motorist 19.10.2018
Crime pays more than honesty in SA 19.10.2018
Teen gives classmates cookies baked with grandfather’s ashes 18.10.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.