Alleged gun dealer granted bail at North West court

A 32-year-old man, arrested in connection with illegal possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, was granted bail at the Orkney Magistrate’s Court, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks) said today.

Spokesperson Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso said David Mogori was released on R500 bail on Thursday, and his case postponed to November 21 for investigation.

He was arrested after the police received a tip-off that he was dealing in firearms.

“The Hawks raided a house in Kanana following a tip-off alleging that the man residing there is a firearms dealer.

“During the search, two pistols, a shotgun, a gas gun, and ammunition were found stashed away in the suspect’s bedroom. All the exhibits were subsequently seized,” Rikhotso said.

