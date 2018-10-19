Tswhwane metro cops bust for taking bribe from motorist

Three Tshwane Metro Police Department officers were arrested today by their internal investigation unit for allegedly soliciting and taking a bribe from a motorist in Pretoria West, TMPD spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said.

“The motorist is said to have contravened one of the road traffic offences when he drove facing oncoming traffic and he was spotted and stopped by three female TMPD officers. Instead of issuing a fine, the three officers allegedly demanded money from the motorist,” said Mahamba.

“The motorist alleges that he gave them the money and took down their vehicle registration as they left. He then went to the TMPD offices to report the incident where he was immediately assisted.”

Mahamba said the police officers were located, and upon further investigation and questioning they were then arrested for bribery and corruption.

“The three female officers aged between 25 and 35 are currently detained at a local police station and will appear in court soon,” said Mahamba.

“The Tshwane Metro Police Department promotes zero tolerance to corruption and we will not hesitate to arrest and oust officers who are corrupt. Regardless of the outcome in court, further steps will be taken internally where the accused officers will face disciplinary action.”

The TMPD has applauded the brave motorist for reporting the matter.

“We encourage all motorists to refrain from offering money to the officers and to report officers who demand money,” said Mahamba.

“Well done to the TMPD internal investigation unit for their swift response. We will continue to root out corruption in our department.”

The department urged Tshwane residents to report corrupt officers using the TMPD anti-corruption number, 082 891 8625.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.