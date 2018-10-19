Mineworker dies in fall of ground at Amplats’ Dishaba Mine

Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) today reported that a mineworker had died in a fall of ground incident at its Dishaba Mine in Amandelbult, Thabazimbi, Limpopo.

The platinum miner said that the incident occurred yesterday.

Amplats chief executive, Chris Griffith, expressed regret and said they were all deeply saddened by the tragic incident.

“We are providing support and assistance to all involved during this difficult time. We remain committed to our objective of eliminating fatalities with a zero-harm mindset and have begun an independent and comprehensive process to understand the circumstances of this incident and to ensure we learn from it to prevent recurrence,” Griffith said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

