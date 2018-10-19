Gauteng’s NSC exams off to a smooth start

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) said today that the 2018 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations had got under way smoothly.

“More than 9667 Grade 12 learners across the Gauteng province successfully commenced with the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations on Monday, 15 October 2018,” the department said in a statement.

The GDE said there were about 107,258 full-time candidates and 43,061 part-time candidates, marking an increase of 229 candidates compared to last year.

“Most of these candidates will start writing their examinations on 22 October 2018, in about 1,004 centres across 15 Gauteng districts. It is important noting that, Gauteng recorded the highest figure of enrollment for the NSC examinations in the country.”

“In preparation for the successful examination period, chief invigilators and invigilators for all examination centres have been officially appointed and trained.

“An extensive network of monitors has been established across the province. The said monitors are derived from head office, district and other stakeholders, to ensure that the processes relating to conduct, administration and management of the examinations is fair, credible and have integrity.”

The department said they had partnered with law enforcement agencies for the daily securing of question papers and answer books, and to also necessitate a smooth distribution and collection thereof.

“We have also done everything possible in ensuring that our learners have been given the best possible advantage to do well in these examinations. There were subject specific interventions implemented throughout the year.”

“The Secondary School Improvement Program (SSIP) was utilised as a major strategic intervention for progressed and high-risk learners. SSIP has been running since the beginning of the year during Saturdays and school holidays to sustain the improved Grade 12 performance over the past years.”

The GDE said as part of their final push strategy to ensure the preparedness of learners, they ran matric revision camps across the province.

“The said program is designed to achieve two goals in the main: Content: Key topics that have not been taught or sufficiently covered but have high likelihood of being included in exams and; Exam Preparation: Drilling of learners in exam questions and/or exam response techniques for exam questions.”

The department said they had a standing agreement with Child line to assist pupils who were experiencing stress due to exam pressure or after receiving results.

“Learners can phone Child line on their toll-free 0800 055 555 or 011 645 2000 (during working hours) for counselling assistance. Parents or members of the community are also urged to use these contact details for learner support.”

“The Grade 12 results will be released on 4 January 2019 at schools and will give us a clear indication on our performance as our aim is for learners to compete on an international scale, especially in maths, science and technology.”

Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi wished pupils luck.

“To all learners, this is an opportunity for you to show the world your capabilities, and this should be a milestone to open opportunities for your future endeavours. Tears and sweat tastes the same but will get you different results. Tears will get you sympathy and sweat will get you change, best wishes to you all”.

– African News Agency (ANA)

