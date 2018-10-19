George Sebulela quits Eskom board over conflict of interest

George Sebulela today became the latest member of the Eskom board to resign, over a conflict of interest.

Sebulela was an independent, non-executive director. He is the president and chief executive of global financial services group, Sebvest Holdings, and previously secretary general of Black Business Council.

Eskom chairperson Jabu Mabuza said that Sebulela resigned after considering legal advice on his continued role as an Eskom director after the board was made aware of certain conflicts of interest, but did not give details as to the capacity in which Sebulela was conflicted.

“In this regard, Mr Sebulela made the correct decision to resign from the board and to help ensure that acceptable standards of good corporate governance are maintained,” Mabuza said.

“The board is aware that allegations are being peddled in the media that other directors had also resigned from the Eskom board today. Such information is patently false.”

On Monday, group executive for generation, Thava Govender, tendered his resignation after assuming the position only in March this year. Johnny Dladla also resigned last week as chief executive of Eskom Rotek Industries, an Eskom subsidiary which provides construction, maintenance and transportation services.

Eskom said Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan had been informed about Sebulela’s resignation.

– African News Agency (ANA)

