Mining Forum asks Cyril, parly to remove mineral resources DG

The Mining Forum of South Africa (MFSA) today upped the ante on its call for the resignation of Thabo Mokoena as the director-general of the department of mineral resources (DMR) by writing to the Presidency and the relevant parliament portfolio committee to review his appointment.

MFSA secretary general Terance Kgokolo said they were of the view that Mokoena was not fit to hold the position of the director-general in this strategic department, and that they hoped that parliament will invite them to make a representation about the state of and dire parallel processes that he has allegedly created within the department.

“Our move to write to the Presidency came as a result of evident information, which the forum is in position of, demonstrating that Mokoena, is and have been running a parallel process of issuing mining licences, prospecting rights and mining permits and suspension of officials without following due processes especially in the provinces of Mpumalanga, Limpopo and North West which are also strategic provinces of our economy of mineral resources,” Kgokolo said.

“Since our call for his resignation [in September], the concerned public, majority of businesses and the solidarity at large are coming forward with information demonstrating his unlawful conduct, abuse of power, fraud, corruption, incompetence and maladministration at the department. We are aware, that some officials in the department fear his intimidation and abuse of power to come forward, but, nonetheless, we have been confident that these fears will be conquered and hence we see such barriers being broken and officials coming forward.”

MFSA is a lobby group seeking to be an agent of transformation in the mining industry of South Africa through ensuring that mining entities fully implement the Mining Charter, Mineral Petroleum Resources Development Act (MPRDA) and their social and labour plans (SLPs).

Two senior officials have been fired and seven others face charges of fraud and corruption as a result of double-granting of licences, the backlogs in the issuing of licences and abuse of Section 54 of the Mine Health and Safety Act uncovered since Minister Gwede Mantashe assumed office earlier this year.

Kgokolo said they appreciated the political will and leadership displayed by Mantashe, but were of the view that the operations and management of the department were dysfunctional, due to poor administration.

– African News Agency (ANA)

