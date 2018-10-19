North West MEC must explain state money spent on private security

North West MEC Hoffman Galeng has promised to provide the provincial Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) a comprehensive report on the security arrangements at his private home after Times Live reported earlier this month that the placement of a security detail at the MEC’s personal home was in possible contravention of the ministerial handbook.

The publication reported that his administration was using a company contracted to protect government buildings to provide personal security at his home in Vryburg, which is 150km from the official home allocated to him in Mahikeng where he spends most of his time.

Although the stationing of security at an office-bearer’s home seems irregular, the ministerial handbook allows for it in the event that a security assessment is done and a decision is taken by police and intelligence ministers on extra security arrangement.

Furthermore, they are allowed by law to spend not more than R200‚000 on a once-off security upgrade during their term.

Times Live reported that the department did not say whether a decision was taken at a higher level as required, and did not explain what could have allowed for such an arrangement.

ALSO READ: Parliament blames ‘lack of cooperation’ for North West service delivery failures

The current arrangement, which covers four security guards who work in pairs per shift, is costing the North West social development department R50,000 per month.

Galeng took office last August and the security detail took effect a month later. Based on that timeline, the department would have spent about R600,000 to date.

This despite a recommended once-off security upgrade to Galeng’s private residence at the cost of R128‚000 which the department allegedly ignored.

Following the publication of the article, Galeng was reportedly called to appear before the provincial Scopa on Thursday where he promised to provide the report on the upgrades to his home by next week Tuesday.

The publication also quoted committee chairperson Mahlakeng Mahlakeng who condemned the actions, calling them “unheard of.”

“We also hoped that the meeting was going to be simple and that information was going to come forward to refute media reports on the security arrangement‚ but no one within the department wants to tell the truth‚” said Mahlakeng.

Mahlakeng stated that they plan to determine whether or not the MEC was aware of these security arrangements happening at his house. If he was, he will be held liable for the costs.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.