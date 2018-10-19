Embattled Rand Water appoints Sipho Mosai as acting CEO

Rand Water on Friday announced that chief operating officer Sipho Mosai would assume a new position as the acting chief executive of one of the country’s biggest water boards with effect from Monday next week.

Mosai, a scientist by training turned strategist in the water sector, boasts over 20 years executive management and technical experience in operations, scientific services, strategic asset management, and sector growth and development. He has served as a senior executive and board member in various institutions.

The embattled Rand Water supplies water to at least 19 million people in Gauteng, the Free State, and the North West. Earlier this year, auditor-general Kimi Makwetu flagged R469 million in material impairments in the financial statements of Rand Water and identified internal control deficiencies and failure of the board to review its corporate plan.

Rand Water was last month exposed for paying chief executive Percy Sechemane incentive bonuses for the past three years of up to 71% (of total cost to company) despite Rand Water’s failure to account for R1 billion invested three years ago to clean raw sewage from the Vaal River.

Sechemane’s high incentive bonus was also in contravention of the department of water and sanitation’s remuneration policy which limits bonuses to 45%. Rand Water was mum about Sechemane’s future.

Instead, the board of Rand Water said it was confident of Mosai’s capabilities in leading the organisation for the period appointed and would afford him all the support required during his tenure.

“His experience in the entire water value chain, including water resource management and well-established network within the industry, supports the continued execution of the strategy and operations of Rand Water,” it said.

“The board would like to extend their appreciation to all their stakeholders for their cooperation and continued support of Rand Water’s vision, mission, and strategy.”

