Former Cape Town attorney jailed for seven years for R720k fraud

A former attorney was sentenced to seven years imprisonment with three years suspended for five years with stringent conditions for fraud, police said.

Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) spokesperson Captain Philani Nkwalase said Ignatius Potgieter, 51, was found to have defrauded his clients’ estates of more than R720,000.

“Potgieter was on January 2012 appointed as an executor of the estate worth more than R580,000 on behalf of two siblings following the passing of their father in December 2011,” said Nkwalase.

Potgieter was again appointed as executor of an estate worth more than R140,000 on behalf of a father who lost his son in December 2011.

“The Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation revealed that between January and December 2012, Potgieter in his capacity as the executor of both deceased estates unlawfully defrauded the benefactors of the said deceased estates,” said Nkwalase.

Potgieter has been struck off the attorneys’ roll since March 2016 and had reimbursed the complainants R150,000 in total, the Hawks spokesperson added.

Provincial head of the Hawks in the Western Cape Major-General Nombuso Portia Khoza has welcomed the sentence of the former attorney and says she hopes it serves as a deterrent to other professionals.

