UPDATE: Bedfordview police to investigate attempted murder, armed robbery after shootout

Bedfordview SAPS are investigating a case of attempted murder and armed robbery after two victims were robbed of an undisclosed amount of money in Bedfordview earlier on Friday, reports Bedfordview Edenvale News.

The robbery took place on Bradford Road outside the Bedford Centre.

Bedfordview SAPS spokesperson Capt André de Jager said that the robbery occurred after one of the victims withdrew a large amount of money from a bank at Bedford Centre.

ALSO READ: Bedfordview CIT heist criminals sentenced to 56 years

“The victims were leaving the centre when three suspects driving a white golf blocked the exit to one of the entrances,” said de Jager.

“Two suspects exited the golf and started banging on the windows of the victim’s car.”

De Jager said one of the car’s windows was broken open by the suspects.

While the robbery was taking place SBV Services was making a delivery at the centre.

“The guard noticed that something was wrong and when the suspects saw him they opened fire,” said de Jager.

“The guard returned fire and the suspects fled the scene with money they had taken from their victim.”

De Jager said the suspects left a handgun at the scene while trying to escape.

Investigations are ongoing.

Bedford Centre marketing manager Nikki Savides-Kruger said the incident occurred at about 12.10pm outside the centre.

“The safety and security of shoppers and tenants is of utmost importance to Bedford Centre and we are working closely with the SAPS and security experts to assist with their investigation.”

She said the mall has been secured and is operating and trading as normal.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.