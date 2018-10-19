WATCH: I controlled tikoloshes – Cheryl Zondi

An old footage showing a different side to Cheryl Zondi, the first witness in pastor Timothy Omotoso’s trial has surfaced.

The video shows a younger Zondi who confesses to controlling tikoloshes.

She starts by greeting congregants only to tell them that she had a position “under the sea” which was to control tikoloshes (spirits) and people’s minds.

Asked how she would go under the sea, she said she would not see herself in the physical and that she would go in spirit to “do her job”.

Her physical body would continue as normal while her spirit went “under the sea” to do her job of controlling tikoloshes.

Asked how long it took to travel under the sea she said seconds.

“Seconds, even one second, even half a second,” she said to congregants.

“We all know that every three hours the powers of darkness meet,” Zondi said she would go to those meetings in spirit every three hours in spirit.

A 22-year-old Zondi was in court this week testifying against Omotoso for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was 14.

The court heard how Zondi was 14 years old at the time of the assault and had never had a boyfriend.

At a national meeting, Omotoso offered her a place to stay. They drove to Umhlanga Rocks and found 30 girls at the house.

Zondi told the court details of inappropriate engagements between Pastor Omotoso and young women who are/were members of his church.

Her alleged sexual assault continued over weekends and other church gatherings across the country. Details of how the pastor ejaculated on her body and asked her to clean up emerged as Zondi testified.

Omotoso appeared in Court A facing charges for racketeering, human trafficking, contravening the Sexual Offences Act, and conspiracy to aid and abet sexual assault.

Omotoso and his co-accused Lusanda Solani, 36, of Durban, and Zukiswa Sitho, 28, of Port Elizabeth face 63 charges and 34 alternative charges.

The two co-accused allegedly recruited girls from all over the country and monitored their movements in the houses where they were being kept.

