WATCH: A fourth woman surfaces against Omotoso

Another woman has come out alleging Pastor Timothy Omotoso attempted to make moves on her but she rejected his advances.

Nozipho Chiliza, a former member of the Jesus Dominion International Church, spoke of her stay at the pastor’s Durban mission house.

In eNCA news footage, Chiliza said she wanted to be part of the church musical group in 2013.

“One day, [a] man of God asked me to come to his house in Umhlanga. I got excited because everyone wants to go there…

“When I got there, I was shocked to see what was going on.”

She was forced to wear bum shorts and the pastor spanked her and other girls at the house. She described Omotoso as naughty and said he one day asked her to come into his room with a girl called Mbali to massage him.

Omotoso asked them to be on his bed to massage him.

The girls massaged him and he then ordered Mbali to leave the room. Chiliza was left alone with Omotoso who took off his clothes and asked them to pray together.

After prayer, the pastor then told her to give him oral sex. Chiliza said she jumped out of bed and left the room. She left the church in 2016 and the other girls turned against her.

She claimed Omotoso was nothing like a pastor when he was at the house. “He was more like a pimp.”

Chiliza, when asked about the church, said most of what happened in the church was rehearsed. She said some of the testimonies from the church members were made up.

“The testimony was rehearsed every day. They lied about everything, it was rehearsed every day, so that they will share the testimony on Sunday and it’s perfect, no mistakes.”

This follows twins who also came out to tell their story accusing Omotoso of sexual assault.

Former Idols South Africa contestants Anele and Neliswa Mxakaza have detailed their experiences with pastor Timothy Omotoso after having previously lived in one of his homes for a year.

Speaking to SABC News during an episode of Special Assignment filmed earlier this year, the girls spoke about how he used to request intimate massages from them and Neliswa detailed how he “got on top of her and did his business” before praying for forgiveness after he was finished.

The emotional clip has made its way to social media in light of the ongoing trial against Omotoso.

Omotoso and his co-accused Lusanda Solani, 36, of Durban, and Zukiswa Sitho, 28, of Port Elizabeth face 63 charges and 34 alternative charges.

