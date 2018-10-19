 
South Africa 19.10.2018 11:04 am

Zille reshuffles cabinet, announces Dan Plato’s replacement

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille.

The premier says the chairperson of the portfolio committee on economic opportunities, Beverley Schafer, will succeed Alan Winde who will replace Plato.

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille of the Democratic Party announced on Friday that Alan Winde would succeed Dan Plato as MEC for community safety.

“Winde has, since the May 2009 election, served with distinction as minister of economic opportunities,” Zille said in a statement.

“Winde has stated publicly that, together with his ongoing jobs drive, public safety and security will be his top priority and therefore I am pleased to make this appointment.  It is also appropriate to give him some direct, hands-on experience in this portfolio in the run-up to the election.”

ALSO READ: Alan Winde announced as DA premier candidate for Western Cape

Winde is currently the DA’s candidate for premier of the Western Cape.

“The chairperson of the portfolio committee on economic opportunities, Ms Beverley Schafer, will succeed Minister Winde in executive office until the 2019 election,” the premier said.

