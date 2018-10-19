Cheryl Zondi tops Google search results in SA

According to a report on trends by Google, the woman who has been widely supported and hailed as “brave” by South Africans for her testimony against Pastor Tim Omotoso, who she accuses of raping her when she was just 14 years old, has emerged as the most searched for topic in the country in the past week.

Cheryl Zondi garnered more attention than national football team Bafana Bafana, US pop star Selena Gomez, the late apartheid-era foreign minister Pik Botha, and recently-married UK princess Eugenie.

Bafana came in at second place, making news first for their unusually goal-heavy 6-0 victory over Seychelles on the weekend and then again on Tuesday for failing to match the result in a 0-0 draw in the second leg of the Afcon qualifier; while Selena Gomez, at third place, suffered a mental breakdown soon after Mental Health Awareness day sought to draw attention to those suffering from depression and other mental health problems.

READ MORE: Support for Zondi pours in after Daubermann’s provocative questions

The wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank and the death of the National Party politician were tied in fourth place.

Zondi has been described as the “face of SA rape survivors”.

She has come across as a brave and unwavering witness amid cross-examination at the hands of Omotoso’s lawyer, advocate Peter Daubermann, that has provoked widespread condemnation. The SA Council of Churches issued a statement on Friday joining the many voices against outraged at Daubermann’s conduct.

Zondi has also received support from all three of SA’s biggest political parties. EFF issued a statement slamming the treatment she faced earlier this week, while the ANC in Gauteng circulated an image showing support for her, and DA Women’s Network (DAWN) showed support for Zondi at court.

The alleged rape victim is also a gospel musician, who was a member of gospel trio Grace Galaxy when she was 16.

Nigerian pastor and televangelist Omotoso faces 63 main charges and 34 alternative counts which include human trafficking, rape, sexual assault, racketeering, and conspiracy in aiding another person to commit sexual assault. His two alleged henchwomen, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho, are accused of recruiting girls from all over the country for purposes of sexual exploitation.

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.