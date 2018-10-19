Driver dead, two children injured after car overturns near Hammersdale

A man died and two children were injured Friday morning after the SUV vehicle he was driving overturned along the N3 South Bound near Hammersdale, KwaZulu-Natal, Netcare 911 said in a statement.

Spokesperson Shawn Herbst said paramedics responded at 7am to reports of a serious car crash.

“Reports from the scene indicate that the driver of an SUV lost control resulting in a rollover. The driver, an adult male, sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on the scene,” said Herbst.

“Two young children also sustained injuries in the rollover but were transported privately to a hospital prior to the arrival of emergency services.”

Authorities were on scene to investigate the cause of the fatal crash, said Herbst.

