Two men assaulted, set alight by employer

Residents of Luganda, Mariannhill, in KwaZulu-Natal are still reeling following the brutal murder of two men, Mxolisi Mkhize and Moses Sele Magama.

According to a resident, who wished to remain anonymous, the men worked for the alleged killer who is a tow truck owner, reports Highway Mail.

“We are still shocked by this as there is a video showing one of the deceased in a critical state in hospital. I have never witnessed something so cruel, I could not even finish watching this video,” said the resident.

According to the resident, the men were beaten up badly before being set alight.

KZN police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said the 37-year-old man has been arrested for two counts of murder.

“He was handed over to the police by his attorney on Wednesday. This arrest follows an incident that occurred on 14 October at Luganda area in Mariannhill, where two men were assaulted and burnt with petrol.

“They were taken to hospital for medical attention, where 31-year-old Mxolisi was pronounced dead upon arrival. The second victim, 34-year-old Moses was admitted in hospital, where he passed away on Tuesday, 16 October.”

Gwala confirmed that the victims were employed by the accused to wash his vehicles. “It is alleged the men were questioned by the suspect with regards to a missing gearbox. They were assaulted and burnt with petrol during the interrogation. Two counts of murder were opened for investigation at Mariannhill SAPS,” she said.

