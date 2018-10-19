Seven taxi drivers arrested in Joburg, two for drunk driving

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department has arrested seven taxi drivers this week, two of which nabbed for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol while carrying passengers.

JMPD chief David Tembe said on Facebook that five taxi drivers were arrested by the JMPD officers for alleged reckless and negligent driving on M1 North between 11th Avenue and Glenhove on Tuesday.

“Suspects detained at Norwood SAPS. We will continue doing our best to address your concerns for the betterment of our city,” he said.

Tembe revealed that two taxi drivers were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

“A taxi driver was arrested by JMPD safety freeway officers for driving under the influence of alcohol at Grayston bridge. The suspect was driving from Ivory Parķ to Sandton when stopped by the officers. Breatherliser reading was 0.50 mg/l which is double the legal limit.

“Another taxi driver is arrested by JMPD Safety Freeway officers for driving under the influence of alcohol at M1 South before 11th Ave bridge. The alcometer reading was 0.45mg/l with [a] taxi full of passengers.”

