South Africa 19.10.2018 08:41 am

R4bn uMhlanga Oceans development temporarily halted

CNS Reporter
Despite the setback in the construction phase, construction work is set to resume in a week according to the development head.

Construction work on the multibillion-rand Oceans Development project has been temporarily halted. For the last few weeks, Northglen News has been inundated with calls regarding the stalled development.

The project is being developed by Property moguls Vivian Reddy and Rob Alexander of Ductus properties.

Pregan Naicker the development head of Oceans said: “The project halted due to certain complications which caused the developer to renegotiate.”

Naicker was not willing to elaborate on the nature of these complications, and indicated that the project would resume in a week.

“We estimate that the project will resume in a week. There is no risk to any residents as we have taken the necessary precautions to protect the site in this interim period. To make up for lost time on the build we have implemented an accelerated project to ensure we meet the deadline,” said Naicker.

uMhlanga councillor Heinz de Boer said he was aware of the delay, but had been in constant contact with the developers.

“Since the construction stopped, myself along with other stakeholders have been in contact with the developers who have kept us up-to-date with any news regarding the multi-billion rand development. Yes, this has been a setback but once the development is completed I believe it will be of huge economic importance to uMhlanga,” he said.

The R4.3 billion awarding-winning Oceans Umhlanga development is currently the largest project in SA. It will house three towers that include 600 residential apartments with sea views, retail facilities as well the five-star Raddison Blu Hotel. The project is expected to create 15 000 jobs during construction and 2 500 permanent jobs.

In April this year, construction was halted at the site due to protest action from workers believed to be part of the Federation for Radical Economic Transformation (FFRET).

