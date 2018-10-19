 
South Africa 19.10.2018 07:42 am

Former top cop to appear in court for Marikana massacre charges

ANA
Former North West provincial deputy commissioner Major General William Mpembe, Gideon van Zyl, Dingaan Madoda and Oupa Pule are expected to appear in the North West High Court in Mogwase. Picture: ANA

William Mpempe faces charges of contravention of the Commission Act, contravention of the Ipid Act and defeating the ends of justice.

Former North West provincial deputy commissioner Major General William Mpembe and four other policemen are expected to appear in the North West High Court in Mogwase on Friday.

They are facing charges related to shooting incidents during the Marikana tragedy in August 2012.

Mpempe faces charges of contravention of the Commission Act, contravention of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate Act and defeating the ends of justice.

He is charged along with Gideon van Zyl, Dingaan Madoda and Oupa Pule.

Van Zyl, Madoda and Pule are accused of defeating the end of justice and contravention of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate Act.

They allegedly failed to disclose that mineworker Modisaotsile van Wyk Sagalala died in custody while being transported to Lonmin premises on August 16, 2012.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

