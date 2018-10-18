Late Eastern Cape MEC Makupula celebrated for mending broken education department

The Eastern Cape education department today paid its last respects to late Education member of the executive council (MEC) Mandla Makupula.

Makupula died on October 8 — a day before his 57th birthday — in an East London hospital following a long illness.

Eastern Cape provincial director-general, Marion Mbina-Mthembu, said Makupula endured criticism from people who did not know what was going on in the education department.

“He inherited a department that was broken with so many leadership changes before him,” said Mbina-Mthembu.

“He inherited a department with the largest budget but [was] bankrupt. He inherited a department that was declared unauditable by the Auditor General and a department whose data you cannot trust because in the book you have a different number of teachers than what is actually there.”

She said the provincial education department was respected due to Makupula’s commitment and focus.

Makupula’s sister, Zanele, remembered their humble beginnings.

“He was the natural born leader. He loved people and all his sisters as the only male in the family, and loved our children,” said Zanele.

“He hated corruption and stealing. He used to tell me that the education department budget is in the billions, and he was thankful to our mother who used to tell us to never take something that does not belong to us.”

Different trade unions spoke about his engagements which enabled them to resolve matters without going on strike.

Makupula will be laid to rest in East London on Saturday through a provincial category state funeral.

– African News Agency (ANA)

