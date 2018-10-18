Private security body condemns ‘killing spree of security guards’

The Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSiRA) today condemned the recent string of an “unbridled killing spree of security guards in different parts of South Africa”.

PSiRA chief executive Manabela Chauke said his organisation was giving full support to the South African Police Service (SAPS), hoping that the killers who targeted security guards, would be arrested soon.

“An attack on security officers is tantamount to an onslaught against the state. PSiRA will therefore lend its support to the police to ensure that the perpetrators of these barbaric acts are apprehended as swiftly as possible as it would be somewhat, a welcome relief to the deceased’s families and the industry at large,” said Chauke.

PSiRA said the first incident in the recent string of attacks on security guards was “the cold-blooded killing of security officers reportedly near Maponya Mall in Soweto” last week.

Reaction officers Eric Ngobese and Boykie Moyo were gunned down near Maponya Mall in Soweto, south of Johannesburg, while they were deployed as part of a team providing specialised security services for a national financial institution.

“The deceased security officers were working for 24/7 Security Services. The video clip of this horrific incident was captured on the dashboard camera of their patrol vehicle and has since gone viral on social media,” said the PSiRA statement.

“While the private security industry was still reeling from this shock, another callous shooting happened around Bushbuck Road in Ntshongweni, KwaZulu-Natal where two security officers, both in their twenties, were shot at and sustained critical injuries.”

PSiRA is appealing to South African communities to assist in ongoing police efforts to track down the killers.

The private industry regulator also appealed to community members to be circumspect when posting such graphic videos on social media “to show respect for the deceased’s families”.

The regulator extended condolences to the families of the slain guards.

– African News Agency (ANA)

