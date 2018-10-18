KZN man to spend life behind bars for murder

The Pietermaritzburg High Court today sentenced a 26-year-old man to three life terms for murder, five years for attempted murder and a further 15 years for robbery, the KwaZulu-Natal police said.

Wonder Sibusiso Bhengu was arrested on February 17 in the Greytown area, and he was remanded and made several court appearances until his sentencing.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said on February 4, a group of armed men entered the business premises at Ntunjambili area, Kranskop. At gunpoint, they forced five staff members to another room where they were robbed of their cellphones.

“Several shots were fired at the victims and three died at the scene while the other two were taken to hospital for medical attention. The suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash, cigarettes, liquor and other items.”

The deceased were identified as Ntokozo Shezi, 30, Nkosinathi Mkhize, 33, and Sandile Nene, 33.

A case of murder, attempted murder and robbery was opened at Kranskop police station. The docket was assigned to the provincial Task Team for further investigation which led to the arrest of Bhengu.

“The remaining suspects are still being sought by police,” said Gwala.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.