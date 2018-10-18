Sars suspends head of legal Mokoena over Gupta VAT refunds

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has suspended its head of legal, Refiloe Mokoena.

Mokoena was last month served with a notice of intention to suspend and given an opportunity to provide reasons why she should not be sacked.

The suspension is in relation to Mokoena’s involvement in the unlawful payment of R42m in VAT refunds claimed by Gupta companies that were paid to a series of third parties, including a pay agent and a shelf company, News24 reports.

An investigation by News24 and Daily Maverick revealed how Mokoena had provided the go-ahead for the payments to be made despite legal advice from other Sars executives to the contrary.

It also emerged in an interim report by the Sars Commission of Inquiry headed by retired Judge Robert Nugent, that Mokoena had been suspended.

Mokoena previously served on the board of state-owned arms manufacturer Denel while it was attempting to establish a joint venture with Gupta-owned VR Laser.

She was hired during now suspended Sars commissioner Tom Moyane’s tenure.

Sars admitted in July that the payment of the VAT refunds was illegal as the VAT Act does not allow payments to be made to third parties, specifically to curb fraud.

